“It just looked extremely painful” – Jackie Buntan on Takeru’s pad-smashing sessions at Boxing Works

Jackie Buntan returns to action this week at ONE Fight Night 20 where she takes on Martine Michieletto at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of her return, she has been working out of the Boxing Works gym in Los Angeles, California, where she has crossed paths with another superstar who calls ONE Championship home.

Takeru Segawa is a formidable force in the ring, and according to Buntan, he is just as lethal when he’s in the gym.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan reflected on watching the Japanese star get some work in on the pads and being left with a lasting impression:

“He'd come and go when he'd come to LA and he'd trained with one of my training partners, Seth. He's a guy holding pads for him, I just always see him cracking pads and sparring a bunch of guys and it just looked extremely painful, just to watch, but yeah a nice guy and, you know, hopefully we'll see more of him down in LA.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan is hunting down a big win at ONE Fight Night 20

Her training at Boxing Works has Jackie Buntan well prepared to step back inside the Circle for her next fight on March 8.

Having missed out on a world championship opportunity last time after being forced to withdraw from the contest, she’s now out to remind everyone who the next contender should be.

Defeating Martine Michieletto will put Buntan right back at the top of the pack after missing the chance to compete on the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 card last September. She now gets a second shot at being a part of a historic card to celebrate the finest female warriors in the world of martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.