ONE rising star Jackie Buntan is honored to have a front-row seat to witness atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd’s final fight.

Considered one of the greatest female strikers ever to lace up the gloves, ‘JT’ will look to go out with a bang in her retirement match against interim titleholder Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 20.

Before this high-stakes world title unification bout, Buntan will look to get her hand raised against Martine Michieletto in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown on the same card.

Todd, who trains out of Boxing Works in Southern California, has taken Buntan under her wing over the years.

The Filipino-American star has learned a lot from the 38-year-old veteran, and the pair have forged a bond that will last a lifetime.

Speaking to Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan shared how excited she was to go to battle with her training partner and good friend.

“It’s great energy. I mean, it’s one thing to have your friends, you know, with you on fight week, but it’s another thing to have your teammate and a friend fighting along with you on the same event. Having Janet here, you know, it's a special moment, especially since she's in the main event.”

ONE’s all-female card on International Women’s Month will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Watch Jackie Buntan’s full interview:

Jackie Buntan could set up rematch with Smilla Sundell if she beats Martine Michieletto

Setbacks are certainly a setup for major comebacks, particularly on Jackie Buntan’s part.

The 26-year-old has looked like a completely different fighter since losing out on the women’s strawweight Muay Thai crown against Smilla Sundell in 2022.

Buntan displayed new facets in her deadly arsenal in back-to-back wins over Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin.

A third straight victory, especially against a fighter of Michieletto’s caliber, should once again propel her to no.1 contender status.