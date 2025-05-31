Current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai does not pay attention to the negative comments he hears from critics and fans.

Ad

In his recent appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai said that he's unbothered by it and believes that it only makes his name relevant because publicity is still publicity, as he explained:

"I get criticized often, but I just let it slide. I can handle it. I don't pay attention to it or care. I see it as good engagement. Yeah, if there's buzz or anything, that's fine, but the truth is the truth, no matter what they say in their drama."

Ad

Trending

Watch Tawanchai's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Thai superstar continues to receive constant criticism, especially after he dropped his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match against Masaaki Noiri via third-round TKO last March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

That defeat to the Japanese star was only Tawanchai's second loss in 12 matches under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Tawanchai sets his sights on an immediate rematch with Masaaki Noiri and wants to focus on kickboxing

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative is willing to put his reign as the king of the featherweight Muay Thai division on hold to focus on kickboxing and an immediate rematch with Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

According to Tawanchai, he would love to talk to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and persuade him to give him another crack against Noiri, as he told Sinsamut Klinmee during his recent appearance on his YouTube channel:

"Let me tell you right here that I definitely want a rematch. I'll ask the boss, for now I'm not interested in Muay Thai. I'll focus on kickboxing and the rematch. Please let me redeem myself and restore faith!"

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Rodtang vs. Takeru via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.