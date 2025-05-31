Current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai does not pay attention to the negative comments he hears from critics and fans.
In his recent appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai said that he's unbothered by it and believes that it only makes his name relevant because publicity is still publicity, as he explained:
"I get criticized often, but I just let it slide. I can handle it. I don't pay attention to it or care. I see it as good engagement. Yeah, if there's buzz or anything, that's fine, but the truth is the truth, no matter what they say in their drama."
Watch Tawanchai's interview here:
The Thai superstar continues to receive constant criticism, especially after he dropped his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match against Masaaki Noiri via third-round TKO last March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
That defeat to the Japanese star was only Tawanchai's second loss in 12 matches under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Tawanchai sets his sights on an immediate rematch with Masaaki Noiri and wants to focus on kickboxing
The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative is willing to put his reign as the king of the featherweight Muay Thai division on hold to focus on kickboxing and an immediate rematch with Masaaki Noiri.
According to Tawanchai, he would love to talk to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and persuade him to give him another crack against Noiri, as he told Sinsamut Klinmee during his recent appearance on his YouTube channel:
"Let me tell you right here that I definitely want a rematch. I'll ask the boss, for now I'm not interested in Muay Thai. I'll focus on kickboxing and the rematch. Please let me redeem myself and restore faith!"
