"Much stronger than the average man" - Georges St-Pierre discusses "amazing experience" training with "very tough" Elon Musk

Georges St-Pierre recently began training Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his potential mixed martial arts bout with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The UFC Hall of Famer shared a photo of the training session on Twitter, capturing the post:

"Great training session with 3 men that I really admire. Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » 😂😂😂"

Check out the tweet below:

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 290, the former welterweight and middleweight champion described their training session, stating:

"It was a lot of fun. He's very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough. I didn't know that in the beginning, he has a judo background. It was an amazing experience. He's someone that I have admired for years because of what he has done, his accomplishments and for all the ideas that he stands for and for me it was a dream come true to meet him in person."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on training with Elon Musk below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Georges St-Pierre describes his training session with Elon Musk.



While Musk and Zuckerberg teased a mixed martial arts fight between one another, nothing has come to fruition aside from Georges St-Pierre's training session with the Tesla CEO. It is unclear if the two business moguls will actually face off or if the back-and-forth banter was simply for fun.

Dana White believes that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will clash in the octagon

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg teasing a mixed martial arts bout led several fighters and even UFC President Dana White to look to get involved in the potential bout. The promotional frontman recently shared that he has spoken to both businessmen looking to promote the bout, stating:

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both want to do it... This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

Check out Dana White's full comments on Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk below:

While White is the biggest promoter in mixed martial arts, it is unclear if Musk and Zuckerberg would request his involvement, assuming that they do actually clash. He recently shared footage of himself wearing a shirt promoting the potential fight.

