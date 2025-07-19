  • home icon
  Muhammad Ali's grandson weighs in on Claressa Shields' $15 million callout of Laila Ali: "It would shatter some records"

Muhammad Ali's grandson weighs in on Claressa Shields' $15 million callout of Laila Ali: "It would shatter some records"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 19, 2025 08:14 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) intends to fight Laila Ali (right).
Claressa Shields (left) intends to fight Laila Ali (right). [Images courtesy: @claressashields on Instagram and Getty Images]

While Claressa Shields is arguably the greatest female boxer of her generation, the shadow of the undefeated Laila Ali has long been a hurdle in her quest to be recognized as the greatest women's boxer of all time.

The pair has been going back and forth at each other for a long time, predicting how a fight between them would play out. The great Muhammad Ali's daughter has always maintained that her bigger frame and KO power would be too much for the 'GWOAT' to handle.

At 47, Ali is not looking forward to a boxing return. That said, during a recent interview with Fight Hype, the former world champion stated that she would consider returning were someone to offer her $15-20 million.

Shields wasted no time. 'GWOAT' has seemingly arranged a $15 million offer with the help of Wynn Records and even has potential dates and venues lined up for the super fight.

Check out Claressa Shields' $15 million offer for Laila Ali below:

During a recent interview with Fight Hype, Muhammad Ali's grandson and pro-boxer, Nico Ali Walsh, weighed in on Shields' bold challenge, saying:

"I don't think the fight is going to happen. I know Laila is significantly older than Claressa. If the fight did happen, I think it would be amazing for women's boxing. That would be a fun fight to see... Female boxing has been on fire lately... They've been going at it for years... It would shatter some records for sure."
Check out Nico Ali Walsh's comments on Claressa Shields $15 million offer below (0:07):

youtube-cover
When Claressa Shields called Laila Ali a "hater"

Claressa Shields asserts she is miles ahead of Laila Ali in terms of pugilistic abilities and feels the boxing legend's daughter should be grateful for even being mentioned in the same conversation as her by the fighting community.

During episode #1619 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 30-year-old was speaking about her historic win over Christina Hammer, when she opened up about why she believed Ali was hating on her accomplishments:

"Laila gets upset because I became undisputed champion. She's never been undisputed, and people are comparing me to her and she gets offended. I thought it was a good comparison, because I feel I box way better than her... She should've been happy because of that, because they are giving her more props on her skills, which I feel like she didn't really have that much... Then all of a sudden it like she's talking about she'd knock me out... and I just was like, hater."
Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (2:25):

youtube-cover
