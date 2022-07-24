"He has family watching him back home. It's not a good thing I've done" - Muhammad Mokaev apologises for flipping off Charles Johnson at the ceremonial weigh-ins

Muhammad Mokaev is regretful of his actions during the ceremonial weigh-ins for the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall event.

Things got heated between Mokaev and his scheduled opponent Charles Johnson at the weigh-ins, and in that moment, 'The Punisher' flipped his opponent off.

During the post-fight press conference, Timothy Wheaton from Sportskeeda asked Moaev about his thoughts on the fight.

In response, the 21-year-old addressed his actions at the ceremonial weigh-ins and apologized for the same.

Mokaev said:

"I respect him [Charles Johnson], great opponent, great guy. All this media stuff was just to build up the fight... I apologize for the finger. He has family watching him back home. It's not a good thing I've done. I'm a man, you know. I have to apologize for this. I wish him all the best. He will be back strong."

You can watch Mokaev's full appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

Mokaev had a good outing at the UFC London event, scoring a dominant decision victory over Johnson. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of the 21-year-old.

Muhammad Mokaev believes he will fight Askar Askarov for the flyweight title in the future

During the post-fight press conference, Muhammad Mokaev was asked to name the fighter whom he believed would be the flyweight champion when 'The Punisher' earns a title shot.

Mokaev predicted that Askar Askarov could hold the belt when the time comes for the 21-year-old to fight for UFC gold.

"I think Askar Askarov will be champion. He's very good, and I think he will take [the] belt and let the younger generation take over. I'll speak to him about this."

Mokaev is a rising prospect in the UFC. 'The Punisher' has two fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion, winning them both.

The 21-year-old is currently undefeated in his MMA career, and if he keeps putting on performances like he did in his two octagon appearances, it will not be long before he earns a shot at the flyweight title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far