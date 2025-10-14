  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Muhammad Mokaev breaks silence after AJ Cunningham’s controversial Instagram stories draw criticism

Muhammad Mokaev breaks silence after AJ Cunningham’s controversial Instagram stories draw criticism

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:59 GMT
Muhammad Mokaev (left) reacts to AJ Cunningham
Muhammad Mokaev (left) reacts to AJ Cunningham's (right) controversial posts. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Muhammad Mokaev has responded after AJ Cunningham faced backlash for a disturbing series of Instagram stories.

Ad

The featherweight contender drew attention after sharing a photo on Interstate 70 depicting a Na*i symbol on a hillside, paired with cryptic captions about leadership and rebirth. He wrote:

“The sun will set. Only to rise again… A leader does not emerge from a conference table."

The posts quickly spread online, triggering criticism across the MMA community. Mokaev, who has often been outspoken on social media, reacted subtly by referencing his own past controversy involving a heated lobby altercation with Manel Kape.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He seemingly hinted at the irony of public perception, writing:

"But Mokaev is bad guy. He fought in lobby."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's X post below:

Ad

Cunningham’s posts added to a volatile week, where he also uploaded a separate video in which he graphically threatened anyone questioning his stories. That being said, it's important to note that Cunningham’s backstory remains a complex one.

He has previously shared that he survived a traumatic upbringing under a Neo-Na*i father who forced him to eat dog food and take steroids before he was adopted into a new family.

Ad

When AJ Cunningham’s past came to light ahead of Dana White Contender Series fight

Before stepping into Dana White’s Contender Series, AJ Cunningham shared a painful glimpse into his childhood that shocked many in the MMA world. He revealed growing up in extreme poverty and abuse.

He UFC/status/1701717664173883499" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">described a life of neglect, forced steroid use, and violence under his Neo-Na*i father. He said:

Ad
"My name is AJ Cunningham, and this is my childhood story and how it was slightly different the most. Me and my three brothers lived in a house, no carpet, very poor conditions. Oftentimes, we were left by ourselves. We were eating dog biscuits and dog food. My biological father was in the Aryan brotherhood."
Ad

He added:

"We underwent things like beatings, harsh, harsh beatings, like close to the head, where we were bleeding, busted skulls... He shot us up with different types of steroids, different PEDs. He wanted to form killers as children in the sense of like an idea of a perfect team and right. Just sculpted it at a young age, and strong and scary."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications