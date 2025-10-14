Muhammad Mokaev breaks silence after AJ Cunningham’s controversial Instagram stories draw criticism

Muhammad Mokaev has responded after AJ Cunningham faced backlash for a disturbing series of Instagram stories.The featherweight contender drew attention after sharing a photo on Interstate 70 depicting a Na*i symbol on a hillside, paired with cryptic captions about leadership and rebirth. He wrote:“The sun will set. Only to rise again… A leader does not emerge from a conference table.&quot;The posts quickly spread online, triggering criticism across the MMA community. Mokaev, who has often been outspoken on social media, reacted subtly by referencing his own past controversy involving a heated lobby altercation with Manel Kape.He seemingly hinted at the irony of public perception, writing:&quot;But Mokaev is bad guy. He fought in lobby.&quot;Check out Muhammad Mokaev's X post below:Cunningham’s posts added to a volatile week, where he also uploaded a separate video in which he graphically threatened anyone questioning his stories. That being said, it's important to note that Cunningham’s backstory remains a complex one.He has previously shared that he survived a traumatic upbringing under a Neo-Na*i father who forced him to eat dog food and take steroids before he was adopted into a new family.When AJ Cunningham’s past came to light ahead of Dana White Contender Series fightBefore stepping into Dana White’s Contender Series, AJ Cunningham shared a painful glimpse into his childhood that shocked many in the MMA world. He revealed growing up in extreme poverty and abuse.He UFC/status/1701717664173883499&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;described a life of neglect, forced steroid use, and violence under his Neo-Na*i father. He said:&quot;My name is AJ Cunningham, and this is my childhood story and how it was slightly different the most. Me and my three brothers lived in a house, no carpet, very poor conditions. Oftentimes, we were left by ourselves. We were eating dog biscuits and dog food. My biological father was in the Aryan brotherhood.&quot;He added:&quot;We underwent things like beatings, harsh, harsh beatings, like close to the head, where we were bleeding, busted skulls... He shot us up with different types of steroids, different PEDs. He wanted to form killers as children in the sense of like an idea of a perfect team and right. Just sculpted it at a young age, and strong and scary.&quot;