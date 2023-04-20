Muhammad Mokaev gets brutally trolled for offering entire fight purse to top flyweight contender

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev called out a higher-ranked contender in a bid to prove himself but ended up being shut down and, in turn, trolled.

Mokaev is nursing a knee injury suffered in his last fight against Jafel Filho, but took to Twitter to call out No.4-ranked contender Brandon Royval. The 22-year-old offered to put his entire fight purse worth $38,000 on the line in order for Royval to accept the fight.

He tweeted:

"I wanna fight Brendan Royval (ranked number 3) in Abu Dhabi! I feel like you won’t accept but I can offer my fight purse $38,000 to you if you accept this fight! Let’s go! @brandonroyval"

Royval promptly replied to Mokaev and dismissed his offer, claiming that he will fight for far bigger incentives such as the flyweight championship and a significantly higher fight purse.

Royval responded:

"[face with tears of joy emoji] [man facepalming emoji] I’m fighting for gold and 6 figures next.. not for 38k. Maybe once you stop struggling with unranked opponents, you can add this to your wish list, considering all that lay and praying you do every fight [sleeping face emoji] No quit acting like you don’t see Hadley’s tweets"

Muhammad Mokaev then brought out a video of Brandon Royval fighting Charles Johnson at LFA 48 in 2018, where Johnson takes him down and controls him on the canvas with ease.

Mokaev also fought Johnson in the UFC and won via unanimous decision after three rounds. He reminded 'Raw Dawg' that one of his 'unranked' opponents was capable of taking him down so he could inflict far more damage.

Muhammad Mokaev

His name Charles Johnson, don't forget about him @brandonroyval This is one of the "unranked" guys who I fought and had most takedowns in ufc flyweight history!

Royval defended himself by citing the short notice on which he accepted the fight.

Brandon @brandonroyval @muhammadmokaev Lol fought him on a weeks notice and did more damage one minute into the first round then you did the whole fight. @muhammadmokaev Lol fought him on a weeks notice and did more damage one minute into the first round then you did the whole fight.

Muhammad Mokaev offers injury update, return timeline and calls out top 10-ranked fighters

Muhammad Mokaev's brilliant submission escape and subsequent win at UFC 286 cost him physically as he has been sidelined with a partial MCL tear for the past month.

However, Mokaev recently updated fans on Twitter and assured them that a return is likely either on the upcoming London card or in August.

Muhammad Mokaev

Thank you for all you messages about my knee! Really I felt like I won I title with this kind of support l!

Recovery going well alhamdulillah, I'm trying my best to fight in London if not then I'll fight in august in states

Muhammad Mokaev also mentioned the lack of willing opponents from the higher-ranked contenders and challenged them to come derail his 'hype train':

"Still nobody from top 10 accepting the fight even with me having one leg [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji] I understand they don’t wanna look down on ranking but I’m undefeated, if I’m that easy opponent why don’t you come and stop “hype Train” like these top 10 are saying [grinning face emoji] I’m here"

Check out his tweet below:

Muhammad Mokaev

Still nobody from top 10 accepting the fight even with me having one leg [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji] I understand they don't wanna look down on ranking but I'm undefeated, if I'm that easy opponent why don't you come and stop "hype Train" like these top 10 are saying [grinning face emoji] I'm here

