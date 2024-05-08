Muhammad Mokaev shares one-letter reaction to news of Alex Pereira reportedly donating huge sum to flood hit families in Brazil

Muhammad Mokaev recently reacted to reports of Alex Pereira's substantial donation to families affected by flooding in Brazil. The state of Rio Grande do Sul is grappling with the most severe natural disaster in its history, impacting nearly 400 municipalities.

As per the civil defense force responsible for disaster management, the death toll from the catastrophic floods that have engulfed southern Brazil for several days has surged to 100 as of Wednesday.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Hoje Podcast (via Championship Rounds), 'Poatan' announced his donation of $100,000 towards relief efforts for the flood-stricken areas in southern Brazil and expressed his commitment to continue supporting the cause. He said (via Championship Rounds):

"Many people from the south are in need there because of the rain and floods... Recently, I made a donation out of my own pocket. No one helped me with anything. Apart from the other donations I made, I donated $100,000 of food to people in need here in Brazil. Now, I'm also going to donate another $20,000 to the South for this tragedy that happened... I do what I can."

Check out the entire interview featuring Alex Pereira below:

Meanwhile, 'The Punisher' responded to the donations made by the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion with a single letter, "G," on X, seemingly indicating a gesture of deep respect or admiration.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comment below:

Expand Tweet

'Poatan' is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over former champion Jamahal Hill, successfully defending his 205-pound title in the headline bout of UFC 300 last month.

When Alex Pereira was spotted distributing food boxes to needy residents in Favela

From his humble origins on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Alex Pereira has risen to become a two-division champion across two organizations, solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished fighters. Despite his success, 'Poatan' remains grounded, always remembering to give back to the community where he grew up.

Pereira's display of generosity was documented last September when he was spotted distributing food boxes to individuals affected by heavy rainfall and severe destruction in the favela where he spent his childhood.

Check out Alex Pereira's video below:

Expand Tweet

The video showcased the Fazendinha neighborhood in Batistini, Sao Paulo, which bore the brunt of last year's relentless heavy rainfall. The makeshift shacks that once served as homes for residents were largely devastated.