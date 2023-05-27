One of the most exciting UFC flyweight prospects Muhammad Mokaev is recuperating on the sidelines but his focus is already on landing his next fight against a ranked opponent.

Mokaev has persistently complained of being dodged and avoided by higher-ranked fighters. He is currently ranked No.12 in the flyweight division and is unbeaten in four outings inside the octagon. All his four opponents in the UFC have been unranked, and that has often been used to discredit his record.

Mokaev spoke to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast and called out multiple fighters for refusing to fight him:

“It’s very hard at the moment. When I wasn’t ranked, I beat Cody Durden in under 50 seconds and after that, I beat LFA champion Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, Jafel Filho, who came out of Contender Series. These guys are older than me by 10 years. Now I’m ranked No.12, and people don’t want to fight me, ranked guys. Now ranked guys are saying, ‘Go have one more fight,’ and then if I beat somebody else, they’re gonna say, ‘You’re still fighting unranked guys.’" [h/t MMA Junkie]

Muhammad Mokaev challenged fighters to face him and finish the supposed 'hype' around him:

“Manel Kape, he didn’t accept a fight against me. He’s ranked No.9, he’s 3-2 in the UFC, but he said, ‘You’re not on my level.’ How can I not be his level if he lost to all ranked guys. Brandon Royval also said you’re not my level... I scored most takedowns in UFC flyweight history against Charles Johnson. So, I believe I beat these guys, but they find some stupid excuse. [h/t MMA Junkie]

Muhammad Mokaev hits back at 'casual' fan for calling him 'boring'

Muhammad Mokaev has an active social media presence, especially on Twitter where he responds to fans and engages with them regularly.

In a recent instance, he had to remind a fan of his impeccable record and the excitement his fights entail after being termed a 'boring' fighter.

"I love these casuals 😂😂😂 3 finishes out of 4 fights in the ufc 1 fight were decision which was most takedowns in the UFC flyweight history 😎"

Muhammad Mokaev has won one Performance of the Night bonus in four UFC outings and his last fight against Jafel Filho saw him endure an excruciating knee lock and survive it to go on and win.

