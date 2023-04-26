Muhammad Mokaev isn’t giving up on his hopes of fighting Brandon Royval next.

Mokaev is one of the fastest-rising superstars in the UFC. At 22 years old, the Dagestan-born fighter won all four of his UFC appearances to earn the No.12 ranking in the flyweight division.

Since joining the UFC, ‘The Punisher’ has maintained his goal of becoming the youngest UFC champion. As a result, he’s hoping to make a massive leap in the rankings by taking on Royval, who defeated Matheus Nicolau on April 15. ‘Raw Dawg’ has allegedly been offered a title shot next, so he’s not interested in fighting Mokaev.

The 22-year-old reiterated his interest in fighting Royval with a Twitter post insulting his number of followers:

“Welcome brandon, more taps to your profile from my story on IG than your followers !”

Muhammad Mokaev followed up by saying:

“Contender” that nobody knows”

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev Welcome brandon, more taps to your profile from my story on IG than your followers ! Welcome brandon, more taps to your profile from my story on IG than your followers ! https://t.co/d0sxhD4AtN

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev “Contender” that nobody knows “Contender” that nobody knows

Fans react to Muhammad Mokaev continuing to call out Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval hasn’t been afraid to fight anyone since joining the UFC in 2020. The Colorado native has fought the best of the best and looks to reap the rewards by fighting for the flyweight world championship in his next octagon appearance.

Although fans appreciate Muhammad Mokaev’s eagerness to earn a title shot, several comments on his latest Twitter post understood Royval’s point of view, including some saying:

“I don’t think he’ll fight you and I see why not besides you being a risk and he can get and should get a better reward after that title eliminator las t fight. Call out Nicolau”

Nan Buisnes @TheTrojanIcarus @muhammadmokaev I don’t think he’ll fight you and I see why not besides you being a risk and he can get and should get a better reward after that title eliminator las t fight. Call out Nicolau @muhammadmokaev I don’t think he’ll fight you and I see why not besides you being a risk and he can get and should get a better reward after that title eliminator las t fight. Call out Nicolau

“Like you a lot, but you're kinda reaching here... My man, Brandon is gonna get a crack at the belt next, but your time will come.”

Mauro Santos 🇵🇹 @MauroLuisSantos @muhammadmokaev Like you a lot, but you're kinda reaching here... My man, Brandon is gonna get a crack at the belt next, but your time will come. @muhammadmokaev Like you a lot, but you're kinda reaching here... My man, Brandon is gonna get a crack at the belt next, but your time will come.

“I get what you’re trying to do hear [here] but man you acting to desperate. He’s getting the winner of Pantoja vs Moreno and will get more money for that fight. Your a killer though but Royval is next in line you’re the future of the division.”

PropAholic @MMA_PropAholic @muhammadmokaev I get what you’re trying to do hear but man you acting to desperate. He’s getting the winner of Pantoja vs Moreno and will get more money for that fight. Your a killer though but Royval is next in line you’re the future of the division @muhammadmokaev I get what you’re trying to do hear but man you acting to desperate. He’s getting the winner of Pantoja vs Moreno and will get more money for that fight. Your a killer though but Royval is next in line you’re the future of the division

“This is weird Mo”

After losing two against Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval has won three consecutive fights, with his last two by a first-round finish. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Royval said he was offered the backup spot for the upcoming flyweight title bout between Moreno and Pantoja at UFC 290.

Poll : 0 votes