Multimillionaire Conor McGregor credits his obsession for earning fortune to sneakers - “It was a statement”

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal were seen going sneaker shopping in a recent video that was uploaded to YouTube. The video, produced by Complex, was part of the promotional tour for 'Road House.'

While discussing their first memories of sneakers, the former two-division UFC champion expressed his belief that there was a certain sense of status that came with wearing a clean pair. He said:

"I often think of where my obsession came or my want to acquire money came from and it was to get runners, to have clean runners. If you had a clean pair of runners, it was a statement...that you're on to something and it was important to me. And that was why I started acquiring money and started trying to get it...It's actually sacriligious in Ireland if you step on someone's runners, it's on. You don't step on a person's runners." [1:02 - 1:23]

McGregor came from humble beginnings and has clearly come a long way, as he is the biggest star in the sport and has topped the Forbes list for highest paid athletes with $180 million in earnings from both his fighting career, as well as his business ventures.

Check out the full video below:

Is Conor McGregor returning to the UFC this Summer?

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether Conor McGregor will be making his long awaited UFC return this summer for his clash with Michael Chandler.

Both fighters have indicated in interviews that they are fighting this summer, but there hasn't been an official announcement from the UFC regarding the bout. During his appearance on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast, Dana White opened up about the Irishman's return and why it had been delayed. He said:

"This ['Road House' media tour] is an obligation that he has to do...It is what it is. Commit to this movie, he has obligations, you can't do both. So once this movie launches...And I don't know what his obligations are once it launches. Then, Conor [McGregor] can get back in the gym and start training like full time, like, getting ready for a camp."

Expand Tweet