Multiple new UFC 305 bouts reported, Kai Kara-France confirms return against former title challenger

Numerous bouts have reportedly been added to the UFC 305 card, with Kai Kara-France confirming his return against a former title challenger. The pay-per-view event is set to take place on Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia.

Kara-France was scheduled to face Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Australia last year, but the Kiwi was forced to withdraw from the bout because of an injury. Since then, the two have traded barbs on social media.

After a long absence from the octagon due to injuries, Kara-France previously called out former title challenger Steve Erceg for a fight in Australia. The promotion eventually announced this matchup on Sunday.

In a recent interview with The New Zealand Herald, Kara-France discussed his return to the octagon, saying:

Trending

''I love this. This is my passion. This is what I love to do, and when you have a rest and you come back into your normal setting and the fire is still burning, you know you’ve got a lot of years left to give. I’m just giving myself the best chance, giving myself a bit of longevity. We’ve still got goals to hit, chase this title and the best way to do that is to knock Steve out at his hometown, so that’s the plan.'' [H/t: The New Zealand Herald]

In his last octagon outing at UFC Vegas 74, Kara-France squared off against Amir Albazi, losing the fight via split decision. Meanwhile, Erceg is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301.

Kara-France will compete alongside teammate Israel Adesanya, who will headline the event against Dricus du Plessis. In addition, Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, Casey O'Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker, and Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes have been confirmed.

Kai Kara-France previews his bout at UFC 305

Kai Kara-France is set to return to the octagon against Steve Erceg at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

With a victory over Erceg, the No.4-ranked flyweight contender hopes to end his two-fight losing streak and return to the title mix. In the aforementioned interview, Kara-France stated that he isn't really thinking about a title opportunity as he is focused on his upcoming fight.

''Just be grateful to be in this position and keep working hard. That’s the kind of mindset and mentality that I’ve got... I want to do it to the fullest and put everything into it; climb the rankings, beat these contenders and just let that be my body of work. When I get past Steve, who knows? If the UFC give me a title fight or want me to fight another contender, I’m just here to compete.''