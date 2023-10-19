Mum-shamers target mother-of-seven Paris Fury for new baby's extravagant sleeping arrangement

Paris Fury has found herself on the receiving end of some brutal trolling at the hands of internet mum-shamers. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's wife gave birth to their seventh child last month, and it was revealed that the baby boy had been named Prince Rico Paris Fury.

The 33-year-old Brit recently took to social media to share an adorable picture of her newborn son sleeping comfortably in a regal bed, surrounded by some embroidered fluffy pillows.

While there's no indication in the photo that the pillows posed any danger to the little boy, numerous self-proclaimed experts in infant care took offense at the mother-of-seven for keeping multiple pillows so close to the baby.

Soon after Paris Fury posted the picture, many such "mum-shamers" flocked to the post's comments section to express their frustration.

One fan criticized the bed and wrote:

"That's hideous! Lucky that the baby doesn't know how ridiculous it looks! X

Another fan wrote:

"So cute but too many pillows... Hope it was just for the pic."

One user wrote:

"Pillows have no place in a baby’s cot! Dangerous! Unless you guys are having a photoshoot."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @parisfury1 on Instagram

When did Paris Fury meet Tyson Fury? A look at the iconic couple's history

Paris Fury is arguably the most well-known wife in the boxing world. The 33-year-old has been married to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for over a decade, and the two share seven children.

The couple first met at a mutual friend's wedding in 2005, when both were mere teenagers. However, they began going out with each other only after crossing paths again on her 16th birthday.

Three years later, the legendary pugilist confirmed her as the queen to his 'Gypsy King', and the couple tied the knot in November 2008. Over the course of his boxing career, Tyson Fury has named his wife as his main source of support and guidance.

As mentioned, Paris and Tyson Fury are parents to seven kids. They welcomed their first child, Venezuela Lynda, in September 2009. Their son, Prince John James, was born in April 2012.

After that, Paris Fury had Prince Tyson II in July 2016 and Valencia Amber in December 2017. The couple had their third son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, in February 2019. Their seventh child and newest addition to the family, Prince Rico, was born on September 18.

In previous interviews, the couple explained that all their sons were named 'Prince' as the boxer was known as a 'King.'