As reports of Drew Dober's showdown against Ricky Glenn in a lightweight bout at UFC 80 surfaced on social media, fans seemed concerned about the dangers his opponent could face at the event.

The bout is set for the UFC's Fight Night event on October 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The news surrounding their fight evoked startling fan reactions from MMA fans, who expressed surprise and shock over the matchmaking of the duo.

"This is murder in at least 40 states."

"Who thought this was a good booking lmao."

"Dam, 1 L and Dober is fighting a can? UFC gonna UFC."

"damn lmao i was def expecting a bit of a step down for his next opponent after his latest fight but this is a bit too much of a step down."

Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn would look to recover from their losses at UFC Vegas 80

Drew Dober (26-12-1) witnessed his three-fight win streak snap at the hands of Matt Frevola at UFC 288 by first-round TKO. He would look to recover from the loss and return to winning ways at UFC Vegas 80.

Prior to this, he amassed spectacular knockout victories over Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and Bobby Green.

Meanwhile, Ricky Glenn (22-7-2) also has a reason to apply himself and return to winning circles at UFC Vegas 80. He will try to recover from the first-round knockout loss that he suffered at the hands of Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes.

The former WSOF champion has fought with mixed results since moving back up to lightweight in 2021. He defeated Joaquim Silva by knocking him out in the first round of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige and scored a majority draw against Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

