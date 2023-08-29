“Murderous beauty” - UFC ring girl Carly Baker stuns fans with bowling alley look and desert dance video

UFC ring girl Carly Baker recently scorched the internet with her latest posts on social media. The Englishwoman took to Instagram to upload some fond memories with her loved ones and documented her fun-filled trips to the bowling alley and the beach.

The 36-year-old is among the most well-known octagon girls in the UFC and is widely complimented for her stunning looks and her outstanding sense of fashion. After she uploaded her latest posts to Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan praised Carly Baker for her impressive bowling skills and wrote:

"Ten pin champion Carly."

Another fan complimented her looks and wrote:

"Pure perfection. You are stunning."

One user lauded her dancing skills and wrote:

"You are a very good dancer."

Another fan wrote:

"Looking beautiful and lovely pictures."

One user pointed out:

"You are glowing honey! xoxo."

One fan humorously asked:

"Was that dance on the beach a part of the ten-pin bowling celebration? xx."

Another fan admired Baker's looks and wrote:

"Murderous beauty."

One fan called Carly Baker the best UFC ring girl in the promotion and wrote:

"Respect. I love you. With all the love, respect, and support, you're the best UFC model ever to be in the UFC."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @carlybaker55 on Instagram

UFC ring girl: Is Carly Baker the first European-origin octagon girl?

Carly Baker made her promotional debut as a UFC ring girl at UFC on Fuel TV 7 in 2013, becoming the first European-origin model to do so. Renan Barao and Michael McDonald headlined the card.

Since her debut, Baker has established herself as one of the most popular UFC ring girls and is often seen holding the number card to announce the beginning of new rounds in the bouts at major pay-per-view events in Europe and the UK. She is more often than not accompanied by fellow veteran UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer.

Before her career as a ring girl, Carly Baker achieved success as a model and also pursued a singing career in a pop duo called 'Mynxsters' before deciding to transition into an octagon girl. She is also an actress and has appeared on MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Disney Channel.

Baker has also previously participated in Miss Great Britain competitions and was crowned the winner on one occasion. To top it all off, the 36-year-old is a bonafide fitness enthusiast and reportedly plays the role of a fitness trainer when required.