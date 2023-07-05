"She can do it all. Draw, paint, ring girl" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer continues to wow fans with her fine arts endeavors

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently took to Instagram to announce that her new art collection, High Frequency, will be showcased in Las Vegas on July 6. The 35-year-old model also posted a video giving fans a sneak peek of her works while she explained the inspiration behind her artistic vision.

While she's undoubtedly an exceptionally gifted artist, Palmer is also one of the UFC's most famous ring girls and a highly accomplished model. Given her talent and good looks, fans took to her post's comment section to express their awe.

Fellow ring girl Arianny Celeste dropped a pair of appreciative emojis:

"❤️🔥"

Another ring girl Camila Oliveira also wrote:

"You’re amazing and a big artist."

One fan wrote a lengthy tribute to Brittney Palmer and pointed out:

"Hard to believe someone this beautiful and hot could be so talented?... She can do it all. Draw, paint, ring girl, and she can tell you the other things... Perfection."

Another fan claimed:

"She's on a mission from above."

One fan praised the veteran model and wrote:

"No, you're a beautiful person. We're just mere mortals."

One user reacted to her video explaining her muse and wrote:

"Well said. So authentic and professional. Well done."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @brittneypalmer on Instagram

When Brittney Palmer shared the secret behind her viral social media success

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is undoubtedly among the most popular octagon girls and is also widely known for her artistic talents. Since her debut at UFC 125 in 2011, Palmer's popularity has skyrocketed, thanks to the meteoric success of the organization.

Apart from being an exceptional ring girl, Palmer is also an extremely successful model and has been featured on the cover of prominent magazines like Playboy in 2012. She has also won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022).

Given her immense professional success, it's unsurprising that Brittney Palmer boasts a massive social media following.

During an interview on the Neon Confidential podcast, the UFC ring girl spilled the secret behind going viral on Instagram and shared some interesting insights on social media traction. She stated:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram... I try to do a rhythm... They love the hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

