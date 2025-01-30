Music legend Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records signs partnership with ONE Championship star Johan Estupinan

ONE Championship standout Johan Estupinan's surge in popularity because of his exploits in the circle led to him recently signing with legendary hip-hop record label Death Row Records, now owned by Snoop Dogg, in collaboration with their brand extension of Death Row Games, Good Game Champ, for fighting and gaming-related content.

Good Game Champ announced Estupinan's signing on Instagram ahead of the young knockout machine's flyweight Muay Thai clash with Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 on Friday, Jan. 24. The caption of the post read:

"History in the making 🐼🎮✍️ Welcome Johan 'Panda Kick' Estupinan to the DeathRow Family in partnership with Good Game Champ as our FIRST official fighter! From dominating the ring to revolutionizing gaming, Johan is here to bring the heat 🔥 Get ready for a new era of gaming meets combat sports. Let's kick it to the next level!"

Estupinan is now the first athlete ever to sign a partnership deal with Death Row Records. However, this did not materialize out of thin air.

Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus, also known as Champ Medici, reached out to support the 22-year-old's quest for combat sports greatness because 'Panda Kick' and his wife, Phia, are both Colombian.

Johan Estupinan dominates Johan Ghazali at ONE 170

Johan Estupinan's new venture appeared to have galvanized him as he fought a near-perfect fight against fellow rising star Johan Ghazali at ONE 170.

The two Johans traded blows early and often throughout their three-round encounter, with the Muay Thai blue-chippers logging a knockdown over the other entering the third round.

While Ghazali employed the techniques he learned under the guidance of ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon against Estupinan, the Colombian stayed cool and ultimately worked his way to the unanimous decision win inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

