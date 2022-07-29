"Must watch MMA" - Alex Morono names an unexpected champion as UFC's "gold standard" fighter

UFC welterweight Alex Morono chose Jiri Prochazka as the most fun UFC fighter to watch.

'Denisa' is the current light heavyweight champion, who also happens to be one of the most unorthodox yet dangerous fighters in the UFC roster. During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Morono was asked to pick the fighter who he feels is the "gold standard" in terms of entertainment value. He answered:

"I wish I had more time to think about this one. Honestly, it's kind of tough but Jiri Prochazka. The way he fights, he's undefeated, he's 3-0 in the UFC, he's already champ. He's fun to watch. He's got the right mindset, shows up in weight, finishes his fights. Jiri is like must watch MMA. That's who I choose."

Watch Alex Morono talk to Sportskeeda MMA:

Prochazka has only had three fights in the UFC. He marked his debut with a sensational knockout win against Volkan Oezdemir. A vicious spinning elbow knockout of Dominick Reyes followed.

In his most recent fight, Prochazka faced Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 275. He managed to become the champion with a last-ditch submission win in the fifth round of the fight.

Alex Morono returns to action this weekend against Matthew Semelsberger

Alex Morono is set to return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 277 as he takes on Matthew Semelsberger in a welterweight clash.

'The Great White' is currently on a three-fight win streak in the 170lbs division. After a first-round TKO win against Donald Cerrone, the 31-year-old earned back-to-back finishes against David Zawada and Mickey Gall.

Semelsberger, meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak at the moment. 'Semi the Jedi' has won four of his five fights in the UFC.

The welterweight fight will take place in the final slot of the preliminary card of the UFC 277 pay-per-view.

Two title fights are set to go down on the main card of the event. The much-anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title will headline UFC 277. Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will rematch in the co-main event spot for the interim flyweight title.

