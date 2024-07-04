MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian defends Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match against critics: "Age is the equalizing factor"

Jake Paul's long-time business partner and manager, Nakisa Bidarian, addressed critics of the upcoming exhibition bout between Paul and Mike Tyson. Many questioned the ethics of the matchup, citing the vast age difference and Tyson's recent health scare.

Bidarian, however, believes the age disparity makes the fight intriguing. Appearing on The MMA Hour, the manager said:

"Anyone can get an ulcer, or an injury,” Bidarian said of Paul vs. Tyson. “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul make sense because of the age, from my perspective. If Mike was in his early 30s, given Jake’s experience, there’s no sense to that fight. Age is the equalizing factor. When you look at Mike Tyson at age 27, he was 40-1. Jake Paul is 27, he’s 9-1. Jake Paul’s been a professional for four years, at that point, Mike Tyson was a professional for 14 years…"

Trending

Bidarian added:

"What makes it exciting and real is there’s a chance that either guy can lose. If you ask the vast majority of the public, everyone thinks that Mike Tyson is gonna knock out Jake Paul. I think as long as he has a clean bill of health, which he did, and he 100 percent will if we move forward with November 15th, then of course that fight should happen."H[H/t: BJPenn]

Bidarian emphasized the unpredictable nature of the fight, highlighting the possibility of an upset. While most favor Tyson's experience and knockout power, Paul's recent winning streak can't be ignored.

Check out Nakisa Bidarian's comments below:

The fight, originally planned for July, was postponed due to a health issue with Tyson and rescheduled for Nov 15.

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul would pick Tommy Fury rematch for "legacy" reasons, says manager

Despite potential financial rewards and fan interest in a clash with KSI, Jake Paul appears more focused on securing a rematch with Tommy Fury, according to his manager Nakisa Bidarian.

Appearing in the same interview on The MMA Hour, Bidarian shed light on Paul's priorities. While acknowledging the potential appeal of a KSI matchup, Bidarian emphasized Paul's determination to settle the score with Fury:

"I don't think that's a focus for Jake. I think there's much bigger fights that he's focused on from his perspective. Don't ask me what those are, but whether it's financially or motivationally, he does want to fight Tommy Fury again at some point to make that right."

Check out Nakisa Bidarian's comments below (41:46):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback