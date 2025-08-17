  • home icon
  • "MVP we been waiting for" - MMA world reacts as Michael Page soldiers through late adversity to defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 319

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 17, 2025 04:03 GMT
Fans react to Michael Page
Fans react to Michael Page's (right) win against Jared Cannonier (left). [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

MMA fans across the globe have taken notice of Michael Page's victory over Jared Cannonier. Many were impressed by the Brit's performance, while some suggested a matchup with a former champion in the future.

Page jumped to middleweight for the second time to face Cannonier on the main card of UFC 319, which is currently taking place at the United Center in Chicago. In his most recent octagin outing at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year, 'Venom,' stunned everyone by defeating emerging prospect Shara Magomedov via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Cannonier broke his two-fight skid by securing a fourth-round knockout win over Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102.

In their matchup, Cannonier struggled with Page's flashy attacks as he unable to close the distance. The former Bellator fighter displayed his striking prowess, dropping Cannonier twice. However, 'The Killa Gorilla' found some success in the late third round by inflicting damage from the top position. After three rounds of action, 'MVP' was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Page.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''MVP is a true 1 of 1 — the UFC’s never seen anything like him.''

Another stated:

''Adesanya vs MVP would be super fun and show if Adesanya should pass the torch or have ine more run.''

Other fans wrote:

''You can’t hate on that performance from MVP. Was cruising and got fluke taken down in round 3. Probably could’ve finished in rounds 1 or 2 if he put more combinations together, but still, he’s fu*kin awesome''
''@joerogan Said we have not seen anyone like @Michaelpage247 in the UFC. He is for sure right because at least Anderson did have a ground game and even Wonderboy does as well @ufc @danawhite''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wrote on X:

''This is the MVP we been waiting for''

Another 170-pound fighter Billy Ray Goff praised Page, writing:

''MVP is the best emoter #UFC319''
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
