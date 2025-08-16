UFC 319: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page: Live round-by-round updates

Jared Cannonier has long been one of the middleweights’ most durable and battle-tested fighters. A former title challenger, Cannonier's blend of knockout power and toughness makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone. His recent win over Gregory Rodrigues reminded fans that he can rally under pressure and still find the finish.
Michael 'Venom' Page brings his unique brand of movement and creativity to another high-profile matchup. After years of dominating the Bellator circuit, he’s proven his style can translate to the UFC with wins over Kevin Holland and Shara Magomedov. At 38, Page still has the speed and unpredictability to frustrate traditional strikers.
Cannonier’s key will be cutting off the cage and forcing exchanges, while Page will aim to maintain range and catch the veteran with counter shots.
UFC 319 is on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims start at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. Fans in India can watch on Sony LIV.
