UFC 319: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page: Live round-by-round updates

Jared Cannonier has long been one of the middleweights’ most durable and battle-tested fighters. A former title challenger, Cannonier's blend of knockout power and toughness makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone. His recent win over Gregory Rodrigues reminded fans that he can rally under pressure and still find the finish.

Ad

Michael 'Venom' Page brings his unique brand of movement and creativity to another high-profile matchup. After years of dominating the Bellator circuit, he’s proven his style can translate to the UFC with wins over Kevin Holland and Shara Magomedov. At 38, Page still has the speed and unpredictability to frustrate traditional strikers.

Cannonier’s key will be cutting off the cage and forcing exchanges, while Page will aim to maintain range and catch the veteran with counter shots.

Ad

Trending

UFC 319 is on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims start at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. Fans in India can watch on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.