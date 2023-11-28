“My anxiety went through the roof” - Mikey Musumeci gives fans nightmares with terrifying leg lock on Gantumur Bayanduuren

If you want to know what kind of nightmare can happen if you let Mikey Musumeci put you in a leglock, watch his 10-minute dismantling of Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 in January of this year.

The bout was for 'Darth Rigatoni's' ONE flyweight submission grappling world title and featured a gruesome amount of breaking and popping of Bayanduuren's lower limbs through a series of nasty leg locks.

Here's a video of one of Musumeci's leglocks on Bayanduuren:

Fans are reacting to the nasty leglock in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@supernova_trades, @dad_of_ninja, and @luxspecialist commented on how difficult it was to watch the video:

"My anxiety went to the roof watching this.. Can’t believe he didn’t tap 😧🫡"

"I just don't understand why, that's gotta be surgery right?"

"I couldn't fully look at that. That submission was insanely brutal to look at"

@jeremytaylor3546 and @2seeis2believe101 said what we were thinking when we first saw the submission:

"For the love of god TAP."

"Man Give Up, Your Leg An Knee Are More Important Than The Money 💴"

Mikey Musumeci announces his next bout to be "the biggest grappling match of our generation"

After his most recent win, a submission victory over Shinya Aoki in an openweight contest at ONE Fight Night 15, Mikey Musumeci announced in a cryptic Instagram story what's next for him:

"Match agreement signed! This next match will be the biggest match in grappling of our generation for light people!!! Are you guys ready???"

Who could this mystery opponent be, we don't have a clue. However, 'Darth Rigatoni' himself suggested two possible opponents for him in an Instagram comment on a separate post: Diogo Reis and Gabriel Sousa:

Mikey Musumeci's suggestion on who he should face next

Diogo 'Baby Shark' Reis is an IBJJF world champion as well as an ADCC world champion. He is also one of the most lethal and feared young grapplers today.

As for Gabriel Sousa, the Brazilian grappling marvel is a former IBJJF Worlds gold medalist in the colored belts and an IBJJF European Open No-Gi champion. Whether it's either of these two grapplers or another world champion, we are sure it will be another memorable match-up for Musumeci.