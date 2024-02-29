“My belt is now real, not fake” - Anatoly Malykhin claps back at Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 press conference in Qatar

Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t forget anyone and anything when it comes to his trash talk.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion was at his energetic best during the ONE 166 press conference, and he immediately aimed at his rival Reinier de Ridder.

Malykhin is on a hunt to rid de Ridder of all his belts, with the Russian juggernaut challenging for the ONE middleweight MMA world title in the main event this Friday at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

During his time on the microphone, Malykhin took some time and dug up one of the slights de Ridder made heading into their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

“Hey de Ridder, one question for you. Doubt me, my belt is now real, not fake. Three-belt time, three-belt time, Friday. Bro, I’m hungry for three belts… Surely I will knock his head out and make history on Friday.”

Malykhin’s remark was a dig at de Ridder’s statements during their time in Manila in December 2022.

‘Sladkiy’ then held the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title, but de Ridder downplayed his place among ONE Championship pantheon of world champions.

Malykhin ultimately shut de Ridder up with a brutal first-round knockout win to capture the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title in their first meeting.

The Russian star ultimately became a two-division undisputed king when he knocked Arjan Bhullar out at ONE Friday Fights 22 for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Anatoly Malykhin shrugs off Reinier de Ridder’s striking ahead of ONE 166

Anatoly Malykhin already knows what Reinier de Ridder is capable of, and he believes ‘The Dutch Knight’ doesn’t have the power to bother him in Qatar.

At the press conference for ONE 166, Malykhin completely shrugged off de Ridder’s abilities on the feet and practically called the Dutch star a one-trick pony.

Malykhin said:

“Only jiu-jitsu, no special, only jiu-jitsu, when you punch, [there’s] no power. I'm the best of the best in freestyle wrestling. At the start of the fight, no jiu-jitsu, KO one round.”

ONE 166 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.