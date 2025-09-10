“My biggest motivation” - Shadow grateful to have won biggest fight and $50,000 bonus with mom in the ring

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand scored the biggest win of his time in the world’s largest martial arts organization last weekend – and his mom was there to see it all.Shadow scored an emphatic second-round knockout victory over No.2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video. In the process, he also took home a hefty US$50,000 bonus from Chatri Sityodtong himself, which he received with his mother present in the ring. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Shadow honored his mom:“My biggest motivation is my mother. I’ve been through a lot. I was poor once, and it was my mom who was there with me since I was very young. I still remember, I worked with my mom, we had to go out and dig some potatoes. We only get 250 THB per day. And I remember what she said to me when I was younger, I was sick, and she told me that I could take a break. And now I just want her to live comfortably and have a happy life. Everything is for my mom.”ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shadow honors mother in the ONE Championship ring: “I know I was raised by the strongest person”Shadow has announced his arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization by taking out a very tough opponent at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video. And he was quick to thank the one person who shaped and molded him as a man.He told ONE:“Thank you to everyone who’s sending me support, thanks to my mom. She traveled all the way from Tak Province to here. I was not the strongest, but I know I was raised by the strongest person, it’s my mom.”