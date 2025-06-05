“My body had no energy” - Tawanchai reveals something felt off before his showdown with Masaaki Noiri

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has broken his silence just months removed from his shocking knockout loss to now-interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.

Noiri delivered the performance of a lifetime, finishing Tawanchai inside of three rounds in their incredible battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March. Not to make excuses, but Tawanchai claims he felt something was off heading into his most recent fight.

In a guest appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai revealed he had experienced extreme fatigue heading into the highly anticipated matchup.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"Before the fight, when I was warming up by shadow boxing and kicking the pads, I felt exhausted. My carbohydrates were low, and I hadn't consumed enough nutrients. I realized my body had no energy, and I was fatigued, which made it hard to think properly. I wanted to kick, but I literally couldn't lift my leg. I've never experienced that before. I wanted to push kick him, but I couldn't, even when he walked right into my range."

Needless to say, Tawanchai is motivated to return to action and is seeking revenge against the Japanese star, who was crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion with the win.

Tawanchai believes pre-fight diet may have contributed to his lethargy: "I thought I'd be fine"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai went through the motions in preparation for his battle with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March. However, his body was just not cooperating.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar said that maybe it had something to do with what he ate:

"I brought rice with me, and I thought I'd be fine. But on the morning of the fight, I felt dizzy, like I was low on energy. The food I brought also went bad. When I got in the ring, I was so much thinner than usual. In my previous fight, I gained 7-8 kilograms after the weigh-in, but for this one, it was only 3 kilograms. I knew then that I wouldn't have any strength."

