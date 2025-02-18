"My body just wasn’t responding" - Gregory Rodrigues issues statement on social media after UFC Vegas 102 loss to Jared Cannonier

In a thrilling headliner at UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier defeated Gregory Rodrigues by fourth-round TKO. Although, Rodrigues' dropped the 40-year-old in the first round, he could not maintain the lead as Cannonier mounted a remarkable comeback to claim victory.

The win not only ended Cannonier's two-fight losing streak but also established a record for joint-most knockouts by active UFC middleweights with five to his credit.

Celebrating his 33rd birthday on Feb. 17, Rodrigues shared on social media that he was grateful to have the chance to fight an opponent like Cannonier. ‘Robocop’ recognized the experience he gained from the bout and the aspects he had to improve on. He wrote:

"I had serious issues on my recovery after weight cut—my body just wasn’t responding. I keep wondering how things would’ve played out if I had been at 100%…But no sad stories here—Robocop never dies! Time to recharge, reset the system, and upgrade, ‘cause I’m just getting started!"

Jared Cannonier pleased with his performance against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

Following his victory over Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier expressed satisfaction with his performance and reflected on overcoming personal and professional challenges from the previous year.

In a post-fight interview, Cannonier shared his relief and optimism, stating:

"It feels great, man. 2024 was losses – not just in the octagon, but loss in my personal life, as well. 2024, I’m so happy to put that behind me. I’m so happy 2025 is getting off on a good note, on a good foot. Camp was great. I learned a lot throughout camp. The whole fight week process was awesome."

Looking ahead, Cannonier expressed his desire to face higher-ranked opponents, acknowledging the current landscape of the middleweight division. He noted:

"If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure. I think for sure, I’m going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like to fight a ranking higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line for a title shot or on the way for a title shot, or just beat me. But I’m not going to rule anything out. If they say, ‘Hey, Jared, we need you to fight Dricus for the belt,’ I’m like, ‘Hell yes. I’m ready.'"

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments (11:37):

