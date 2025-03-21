"My body has legit just given up" - KSI makes major announcement on Dillon Danis fight after unexpected setback

KSI has divulged some information that will shake things up regarding when he will fight next. Dillon Danis was expected to throw down with the influencer boxer next weekend, but the bout has now been postponed.

The Prime figurehead took to social media to address why this contest will not go down in eight days. He said:

"Me vs. Danis, it's just not gonna happen March 29, man. I've tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up. I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I'm struggling. I'm coughing up greenish-yellow s**t all the time. My sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day."

He added:

"The tension headaches right here that I'm getting are more painful than you can imagine... I've tried sparring and training and my body just feels weak. My stamina has just fallen off a cliff. I can't even taste right now or smell. Basically I'm f***ed. I've been ill for almost three weeks. I feel like I've let so many people down."

Check out KSI's comments below:

KSI and Dillon Danis' history with each other

KSI and Dillon Danis have a history with one another that extends over the past two years, with this being the second instance of a planned fight between the two falling through. This matchup was initially slated to transpire on Jan. 14, 2023, with the Danis withdrawing from the MF & DAZN Series 4 boxing bout.

In the video above, KSI stated his desire to have the fight at a later date, once he's healthy. The influencer took the time to apologize to the promotion putting on the fight, Misfits Boxing, the broadcast platform for the event, DAZN, and most importantly, the fans who wanted to see this fight.

The British social media star addressed the initial Danis pullout during the faceoff that the two did for the DAZN YouTube channel. It remains to be seen if the third time's the charm with this matchup.

