“My boxing coach even compares me to Tyson” – Anatoly Malykhin on influence from Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko

Three-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin said the boxing facet of his elite mixed martial arts skill set has influences from legendary fighters Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko. He has enhanced it under the guidance of noted boxing coach John Hutchison at Tiger Muay Thai.

'Sladkiy' showcased his solid punching skills once again as he doubled up on Reiner de Ridder of the Netherlands at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 to seize the ONE middleweight MMA world title.

The 38-year-old Golden Team standout landed telling punches on 'The Dutch Knight' to set up De Ridder for a TKO loss in the third round.

Speaking to Morning Kombat in an interview, Malykhin touched on his boxing skills, including how they came about to where they are at this point:

"Johnny (Hutchinson), my boxing coach, even compares me to [Mike] Tyson. He often says, 'You are Tyson and I'm Cus [D'Amato].' And he often calls me white Tyson. Of course, Fedor for everybody in Russia is a legend. We grew up watching his fights. We were motivated by him, and he is loved very, very much, and we all respect him."

Watch the interview below:

The victory at ONE 166 was the second by Anatoly Malykhin over De Ridder, from whom he also took the ONE light heavyweight world title by first-round KO in December 2022. Apart from being the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA king, the Russian powerhouse is also the heavyweight world champion.

A replay of ONE 166: Qatar is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin eyeing world title in boxing

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is eyeing another world title outside of mixed martial arts, possibly in professional boxing.

He made this known on the heels of his successful conquest of the ONE middleweight MMA world title by way of TKO from erstwhile champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

It was his third world title, in addition to the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts in his possession.

In an interview with ONE Championship following his latest achievement, the multifaceted champion intimated that boxing has taken his fancy and is considering going for a world title in it.

The Kemerovo, Russia native said:

"I think history will be made when get four belts and one more in boxing . Then we'll make history. But, for now, this is just the beginning of our journey."

It remains to be seen if Anatoly Malykhin pushes through with his boxing championship goals. But for someone who does not shy from challenges, he may actually go for it.