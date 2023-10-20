WATCH: Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson has Anatoly Malykhin copying Manny Pacquiao’s boxing style

Imagine if ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin develops the hand speed of Manny Pacquiao. He would literally become a nightmare for any MMA fighter - haunting them even in their sleep.

In a recent video posted by Malykhin's Tiger Muay Thai boxing coach, John Hutchinson, we saw 'Sladkiy' shadowboxing like the legendary 'Pacman':

"What is your favorite boxing style to minic? This clip is of @anmalykhin on his first day back in training after more than three month of rest! Still got it 🔥"

It may not be the same speed as the famed Filipino pugilist, but Anatoly Malykhin's hand speed is quite faster than your average man who weighs north of 250 pounds. Add that to his crushing KO power and magnificent wrestling, then 'Sladkiy' is arguably one of the best heavyweight MMA world champions today.

In his most recent performance in the ONE Championship ring, the hard-hitting Russian put his boxing skills on display against his rival Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June. The bout was for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title and solidified Malykhin's reign as a bonafide double-champ in the promotion.

Following a couple of years of heated trash-talk both online and in person, Malykhin closed his rivalry with Bhullar in the most dominating way, knocking out the Indian-Canadian former world champ inside three rounds.

Anatoly Malykhin was a marauding monster from the get-go as he repeatedly tagged Bhullar with heavy straight punches that had the euphoric crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at the edge of its seats. His patience to pick his shots and aim-and-fire tactics largely hurt Bhullar early.

After Bhullar survived the first round, Anatoly Malykhin continued to increase the pressure and blasted the Canadian-Indian star with more hellacious combinations on the corner. The Russian slugger closed the show and unloaded a flurry of punishment on the ground in the third, forcing the referee to call for a stop to the bout 2:42 into the round.

At the moment, no official bout has been linked to the newly-crowned double-champ. There's a possible grudge match with previous foe Amir Aliakbari looming, however. Stay tuned.