"My brother is a fake fighter" - Jake Paul slams Logan for fighting Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul called his brother Logan Paul a 'fake fighter' ahead of the latter's exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. The Youtuber-turned-professional boxer believes it was a blunder on his brother's part to have accepted a fight with a boxer who has never even been knocked down - let alone lose.

Jake Paul, who shot to fame with the once-famous video platform called Vine, is now focusing on his boxing career with one amateur and two professional wins so far. He had defeated video gamer AnEsonGib on his debut match, followed by a stunning knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson in his second and latest outing.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jape Paul gave his reaction on his brother Logan Paul fighting the undefeated boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, in an exhibition match on February 20, 2021.

"No, exactly, I agree. My brother is f**ked. It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout. You know my brother is a fake fighter, I'm the real fighter. He's 0-1-1 and I'm 3-0. But I wish him the best of luck. I am just like... don't get in there with the guy who has never even been knocked down. He has been knocked down once and that was by accident."

It is probably one of those rare moments when a majority of the boxing and MMA community happens to agree with what Jake Paul is saying, especially on the fight being about 'clout'. Logan Paul made something close to $5.5 million in his first boxing match against KSI, while the second one earned him a guaranteed purse of $900,000. He earned much more through PPV sales.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, pocketed close to $280 million for his last outing against Conor McGregor in 2017 and another multi-million dollar payday in his 'exhibition' bout against Tenshin Nasukawa.

Jake Paul sells his house to focus on boxing

Jake Paul v AnEsonGib

Jake Paul called himself the "real" fighter between him and his brother and is doing all he can to live up to that status. Paul reportedly sold his multi-million dollar mansion in California to move to Miami and focus on boxing.

Jake Paul is currently in talks to have a match with retired MMA fighter Ben Askren on March 28.