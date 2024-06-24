"My brother's a maniac" - Kade Ruotolo reveals twin Tye wants to compete in MMA and Muay Thai matches

Kade Ruotolo made a big step in his last contest under the ONE Championship banner and it doesn't look like his brother will be far behind him.

He and his twin Tye have grown up alongside one another with the same passion for jiu-jitsu and competing, amongst other things.

They're both cut from the same exact cloth so it shouldn't be surprising that they have similar plans for their careers.

At ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena, Kade made his MMA debut when he submitted Blake Cooper in the first round.

It was a move that the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion had been speaking about for some time, but finally, it became a reality earlier this month.

Now, he expects Tye to do the same with the one issue being that he keeps changing his mind on which sport to go after first.

Kade revealed in a recent interview on The MMA Hour that Tye will also compete in a new ruleset, once he decides for definite where he wants to compete:

"A hundred percent. My brother's a maniac, I'll tell you that. One minute he wants to fight MMA, the next he wants to fight Muay Thai. I'm just like 'Tye settle down, let's go sport by sport.'"

Watch the full interview below:

Tye and Kade Ruotolo are always side by side

Tye and Kade Ruotolo fight like any siblings but they're also invaluable teammates and coaches for one another.

Just as Tye was in Kade's corner at ONE 167 for his MMA debut, the same will absolutely be the case for whatever Tye decides is next for him.

His current focus is on another submission grappling contest as he looks to keep their undefeated streak alive.

Tye returns at ONE Fight Night 23 to take on teenage standout Jozef Chen at a catchweight.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US prime time from Lumpinee Stadium on July 5. The event is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

