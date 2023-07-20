"My confidence would've been pretty high" - Brendan Schaub says he would have liked his chances against former UFC champion Brock Lesnar

Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on what believes would have transpired if he fought former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in the octagon.

While speaking to journalist Chris Van Vliet, Schaub was asked about a hypothetical bout between himself and Lesnar during his ascention in the heavyweight division. The former UFC heavyweight-turned-podcaster credited the former NCAA Div I National wrestling champion for how he took the promotion by storm following his transition from pro wrestling.

He said:

"You want to talk about a guy getting pushed fast...One of his first fights was against Heath Herring in the UFC, which is nuts!...And also he fought Frank Mir, dude, early in his career. And then came back and beat him. He fought Randy Couture, he didn't have much experience at all, didn't have a lot of training...He's just that big of a freak."

Based on the timeline, 'Big Brown' insinuated that he would have been confident against Lesnar if he had defeated 'Minotauro' Nogueira. His winning streak would have extended to 5-straight wins and would have also included his impressive knockout over Mirko Cro Cop. Meanwhile, 'The Beast Incarnate' lost back-to-back fights to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem, which is why he liked his chances, saying:

"You're talking about a kid coming off the Cro Cop win. If I would've beaten Nogueira in Brazil, my confidence would've been pretty high. It'd been a good fight I think."

It would have been interesting to see what would have transpired in a Brendan Schaub vs Brock Lesnar bout, but fans will never know for certain as the former heavyweight champion has not fought in MMA since UFC 200 in 2016.

Brendan Schaub doesn't believe Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg materizes

Despite the excitement surrounding a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight in the UFC, Brendan Schaub doesn't believe it will materialize.

While speaking to journalist Chris Van Vliet, the former TUF runner-up shared his thoughts about the potential battle of the billionaires and noted that it doesn't seem likely. He mentioned a scenario in which the stakes can be raised, saying:

"I don't think the fight happens. They're going to be in this legal battle with Threads and Twitter now, so I think they're going to deal with that...What they should do is whoever loses has to take the other one down."