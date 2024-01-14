"My dad was in prison most of my life" - Sean O'Malley's teammate Marcus McGhee delivers powerful message on parenthood after third UFC finish 

Bantamweight fighter Marcus McGhee revealed heartwarming details of his personal life following his UFC Vegas 84 win.

McGhee fought Gaston Bolanos on the preliminary card of the event and emerged victoriously via second-round knockout. The 33-year-old fighter’s wife is a teacher. While speaking at the post-fight press conference, he was asked a question about the difference in profession. McGhee revealed that he likes to interact with his wife's students.

‘Maniac’ also stated that he appreciates the opportunity to be a positive influence in young children’s lives because of the hardships he endured in his childhood. He said:

“I have gone in and read books to some of her kids and stuff like that. I try to go in . it’s cool that she asked me to do so but it’s something that I appreciate. My dad’s in my life now but my dad was in prison for most of my life, though!”

He added:

“So being able to go and be a role model for kids and give them someone who’s strong but also someone who’s loving, humble and caring and nurturing, just trying to give them that, is really cool for me and I appreciate being able to do that for them.”

Check out Marcus McGhee's statement below:

McGhee’s opponent, Bolanos, is known for his spinning elbow knockouts. 'Maniac' brings a similar finishing mentality to the table. He dominated the fight with a broader skillset and knocked out the Peruvian with a barrage of strikes in round two.

Watch Marcus McGhee's finish below:

The 33-year-old made his UFC debut with a second-round submission win over Journey Newson in April 2023. He then scored the first knockout of his UFC career against J.P. Buys on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos. The win over Bolanos has extended his MMA finishing streak to five (4 KO, 1 Sub).