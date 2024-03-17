"My ego will not let me step back" - Francis Ngannou sheds light on boxing future after brutal knockout by Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou's future in boxing remains a question mark following his brutal knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua at 'Knockout Chaos' on March 8, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, transitioned to boxing with a thrilling performance against Tyson Fury last year. Despite losing by split decision, Ngannou's third-round knockdown of the heavyweight king cemented his reputation as a devastating striker, even under boxing rules.

However, Ngannou's boxing outing against Joshua proved disastrous. Joshua exploited Ngannou's limited experience in the sport, securing a dominant second-round knockout victory.

Appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the 'Predator' shed light on his future in the sweet science:

"What's next for me, maybe a third boxing match. I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took out of me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this. I slept, but I didn't fall. I stumbled, but I didn't fall. I think If I go back, train, learn from it... I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory. A life victory, not only a sport victory."

While committed to his upcoming MMA fight against PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira, Ngannou clearly isn't closing the door on boxing.

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on potential Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight in MMA

Following Francis Ngannou's loss to Anthony Joshua, former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson has weighed in on how the two would fare inside a cage. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'Might Mouse' predicted saying:

"Does Anthony Joshua beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight? I think he does... would just be another striking match. AJ understands his distance. He understands the void. He has better hands than Francis, and he can make Francis even whiff and miss again."

He added:

"Unless Francis is going to change his tactic and go clinch him and wrestle him. But AJ is very athletic. He is smaller, he’s more limber. I think he’d be able to stuff the shot and be able to give it to Francis Ngannou.”

