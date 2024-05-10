“My eyes are on that Muay Thai belt” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja eyes super fight against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Phetjeeja wants to capture two-sport supremacy. The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion intends to set up a massive super fight against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the natural Muay Thai artist said she wants a shot at Rodrigues' gold to bolster her status as one of the best strikers on the planet today.

"I'd love to face Allycia Rodrigues, my eyes are on that Muay Thai belt," said Phetjeeja.

'The Queen' is already in superstar territory and her preposterous record of 208-6 is just part of her growing mystique.

The 22-year-old began her ONE Championship tenure with four straight knockout wins against Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen under Muay Thai rules.

Phetjeeja then had her first shot at gold when she faced the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46, and promptly delivered.

Proving her regal nickname, Phetjeeja swarmed the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and claimed the interim atomweight kickboxing throne via unanimous decision.

She then captured undisputed gold when she dominated the outgoing legend Janet Todd to claim sole possession of the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 20 this past March.

Smilla Sundell dreams of fighting Phetjeeja in the future

It's not just Phetjeeja who wants to set up a super fight that could shake the foundations of the women's divisions in ONE Championship.

Smilla Sundell, the former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion, revealed she wants to face Phetjeeja in a super fight in the future.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sundell said she admired Phetjeeja and would like to face the Thai superstar in a potential world title matchup.

"Now I looked up to Phetjeeja then, but I also look up to her even more now. But yeah, she's very strong," said Sundell.