“That would probably be inevitable” – Phetjeeja says clash against Stamp Fairtex is destined to take place

ONE Championship fans have watched some incredible talent establish themselves on the promotion’s roster throughout the previous year, but right at the top of the pack sits newly crowned ONE world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Her four-fight finish streak on the ONE Friday Fights series may have put her on the map but what truly put her name up in lights was her standout display at ONE Friday Fights 46.

At the biggest striking card the promotion has ever put together, ‘The Queen’ claimed gold when she defeated Anissa Meksen across five rounds to become the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

When looking at what’s next for the rising Thai star in 2024, a unification bout with Janet Todd will be the matchup on most people’s minds. However, the interim champ has another name on her lips.

The atomweight division also belongs to a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, who has become a global superstar thanks to her run in the promotion.

Phetjeeja told the South China Morning Post that a clash with Stamp Fairtex could be in the future for her:

“Yes, I’ve seen on the internet that many fans want me to fight Stamp. And seeing that, I think it will be one of the most entertaining ones. I think that would probably be inevitable because we’re in the same weight class.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja showed similar attributes to Stamp at ONE Friday Fights 46

In 2023 alone, we have already seen how Phetjeeja is both an elite and versatile striker when she steps inside the circle.

Versatility is one of the defining traits in the iconic career of Stamp, who was able to hold the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships simultaneously.

Transitioning to MMA put her into a category all of her own and that’s how her legacy will be defined.

What ‘The Queen’ was able to do at ONE Friday Fights 46 proves that she can adapt to a different ruleset and compete at the very highest level, very much like Stamp did when she became a double champion.

A clash down the line between them would be absolutely massive for the fans and fellow female athletes who look to follow in their footsteps.

ONE Championship fans who missed any of the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 or want to relive it can watch the entire event back via the on-demand replay available at watch.onefc.com