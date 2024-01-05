“Maybe in one or two years” – Phetjeeja provides ideal timeline for future transition to MMA 

After an impressive showing in her kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 46, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom offered fans a timeline for when she could make a move to mixed martial arts.

Making her promotional debut in March 2023, ‘The Queen’ immediately established herself as one of the best atomweights in all of ONE Championship, securing four straight wins in the art of eight limbs, including a shocking 26-second knockout of two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

However, Phetjeeja's biggest win by far came at the promotion’s final event of the year. Stepping into the co-main event spotlight, she delivered a show-stealing performance against seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder Anissa Meksen.

Battling for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing crown, ‘The Queen’ put Meksen on her heels and dominated the action, leading to her first ONE world title victory.

With more than 200 wins in Muay Thai and a kickboxing world title around her waist, fight fans are now wondering when we might see ‘The Queen’ leap into the world of MMA.

“I’m not looking for a full transition yet, but I’m starting to learn,” she said while speaking to the South China Morning Post. “Like when I’m at the gym sometimes, I do light MMA sparring as well. Maybe in one or two years [I’ll be ready]. But not now.”

Who comes out on top when Phetjeeja clashes with Janet Todd in 2024?

With her impressive victory over ‘C18’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Phetjeeja is now lined up for a title unification clash with the promotion’s undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd.

Best known for her Muay Thai wins against Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and Lara Fernandez in recent years, ‘JT’ has scored some seriously impressive victories in kickboxing, including W’s over Wang Chin Long, Chuang Kai Ting, and ONE’s only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

Are you excited to see ‘The Queen’ put her skills to the test against Todd in 2024?

