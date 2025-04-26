“My family is here” - Nong-O Hama happy to be back in Thailand as he continues legendary career

Nong-O is "very happy" to be back in Thailand and spending time with his family.

Nong-O, a former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, spent several years of his fighting career training in Singapore. The Thai legend has since returned to Thailand full-time to be with his family and friends.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, the 38-year-old had this to say about being able to spend more time with his wife, sons, and parents:

"Now I’m happy because my family is here, and then my son, my wife, my papa, my mama are here. After a fight, we stay together, we eat, and do everything together, so I’m very happy."

Nong-O started his ONE Championship tenure with ten consecutive wins, making him an eight-time bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Over the past two years, the Thai legend has endured a rough chapter in his fighting career, losing four of his last five fights.

At 38 years old, the former world champion plans to silence the doubters and accomplish a final title run, this time in the flyweight division.

Nong-O looks to avenge loss against Kongthoranee in immediate rematch

On February 7, Nong-O officially moved down to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division and fought Kongthoranee in the ONE Fight Night 28 co-main event.

Kongthoranee defeated Nong-O by split decision in a highly entertaining three-round bout. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong later revealed his opinion that Nong-O deserved to win the fight.

On May 2, Nong-O will have an immediate opportunity to avenge his loss against Kongthoranee in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event. Kongthoranee has relished the opportunity to silence the doubters who believe he didn't win the first meeting.

ONE Fight Night 31 is scheduled to air live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo (7-0 in ONE) defends his welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon (2-0 in ONE). They have previously competed twice in other promotions, with Leon winning the first by decision and Ruotolo taking the second by guillotine.

