Nong-O says son is looking to follow in his footsteps in Muay Thai: “The older one wants to fight”

Thai legend Nong-O Hama said he is supporting whatever his children want to do with their lives. It even includes having a career in martial arts like he has.

He spoke about it in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, sharing how his eldest son is starting to show a lot of interest in competing in Muay Thai and how he is helping him in his journey.

The Evolve MMA standout said:

"Of course, I want him to fight, I have two boys, and the older one wants to fight. I’ll support him, everything. If he wants to fight, yeah let’s go, let’s keep going. I’ll teach him a lot, teach everything, teach every technique. I hope one day he’ll fight in ONE Championship."

If ever his son continues to chart a career in Muay Thai, he has a solid blueprint in Nong-O, who has built a successful career as a fighter in his two-decade career.

It included compiling over 250 victories while winning a number of titles in Thailand (Lumpinee and Rajadamnern world championships) and in ONE Championship.

Nong-O's journey continues at ONE Fight Night 31

While he is helping his son set up a possible career in combat sports, Nong-O Hama's journey continues in his scheduled match next month.

The Sakon Nakhon, Thailand native is featured in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch of their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O will look to avenge his split decision loss to Kongthoranee back in February that spoiled his debut in flyweight in ONE Championship.

Nong-O, 38, is now competing in the 135-pound division as he believes it suits him better now at this stage of his career.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

