"My family would miss me too much" - Jonathan Di Bella shuts down idea of moving to Thailand to be ready for more fights

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella wants to fight on more ONE Championship cards. But, moving to Thailand to achieve that goal is not something he is considering.

Asked by Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview whether he would change residences, the Italian-Canadian expressed:

"Probably not, my family would miss me too much. I also have a lot of stuff to do. We have our gym here, and we have a gym in Montreal, and I have a bunch of things to do, like I have training, and all my family and friends in New York, so I'm back and forth going to Montreal and New York. So yeah, a lot of things to do, and a lot of people that need me here for sure."

Di Bella is only a few weeks away from sharing the circle with Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout is entering his fourth bout under the ONE banner with extra motivation. He believes a win over Botelho will secure his spot for a rematch with strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Prajanchai PK Saenchai over the 125-pound kickboxing crown.

Jonathan Di Bella shying away from predictions about Rui Botelho clash

Jonathan Di Bella is not particularly fond of giving out predictions due to the uncertain nature of combat sports, and he is standing his ground ahead of his ONE Fight Night 26 bout with Rui Botelho.

The 28-year-old said as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"No prediction for me. I never do predictions, because anything could happen in a fight."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

