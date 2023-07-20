"My family was really mad" - Brendan Schaub reflects on infamous moment when Joe Rogan pushed him to retire from MMA during his podcast

Bredan Schaub recently reflected on the infamous moment when Joe Rogan pushed him to retire from MMA during a live episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast.

During his appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Schaub noted that he was caught by surprise as they were recording an episode of The Fighter and The Kid with Rogan at his JRE studio. He mentioned that the infamous moment resulted in his family being upset with the UFC commentator because of how he approached the situation:

"My family was really mad at Joe. I told Joe this, my dad was pi*sed, my brother was pi*sed after that, like it's a little embarassing. But my brother and my dad didn't know before I even walked out for that last UFC fight...I looked at my team and went, 'Last one.'" [26:38 - 26:55]

'Big Brown' brought up that although he didn't anticipate on fighting again following his knockout loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181, he was emotional when Rogan was pushing for him to retire. He mentioned that despite being defensive in that moment, he wanted to post the episode after it streamed live because to help other fighters going through a similar situation, saying:

"The fighter in me when Joe brought that up...I was embarassed and I was pretty emotional, but thank God he did that...There's a lot of guys who feel the way I do. This might help somebody else and it's also real." [27:02 - 28:14]

Schaub has stated that he doesn't have any resentment towards Rogan for the infamous moment and that he is grateful for what he did.

What did Joe Rogan say to Brendan Schaub during infamous moment?

Joe Rogan's friendship with Brendan Schaub is well-documented and their friendship was put the test during the infamous moment on The Fighter and The Kid.

The UFC commentator broke down Schaub's knockout loss to Travis Browne and didn't mince any words with telling him where he believes he stood in the heavyweight division. He mentioned that he believed the former TUF runner-up wasn't committed to fighting anymore and encouraged him to stop taking damage.

He said:

"I worry about your commitment to fighting...I think you have one foot out the door. You disagree? I think your're looking at where the future is going to take you and that you can't do this forever, you know? And I think that's a very dangerous place to be in fighting...When does damage start to show up in your life?" [2:54 - 3:33]