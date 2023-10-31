"My father loved me" - Chael Sonnen brutally trolls Contender Series fighter's brother for smoking 'blunt' with Snoop Dogg and his father

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen hit back at Chet McGet after he posted an anecdote involving American rapper Snoop Dogg.

McGet, who is the brother of UFC lightweight Matt Frevola, revealed an incident with Snoop Dogg as the most interesting or awkward interaction with a celebrity. McGet got to share a blunt with his father and the rapper after his brother's Dana White's Contender Series appearance.

"Smoked a Blunt with @SnoopDogg and my dad after my brother fought on The Contender Series in Las Vegas. His trailer was filled with buckets of candy. My dad legit was t ready for that [fuel pump emoji]"

Chael Sonnen roasted Chet McGet for his anecdote by stating that his father loved him, implying otherwise for McGet.

"Sorry bro. Can’t imagine. My father loved me."

The Contender Series appearance that Chet McGet referred to was Matt Frevola's fight against unbeaten Jose Flores at Dana White's Contender Series 8 in 2017. He won the fight via an arm triangle choke submission and was awarded his first UFC contract.

Chael Sonnen believes the narrative around Francis Ngannou is 'mistold'

Former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou vacated his title and left the promotion in pursuit of greater autonomy over his professional career.

In the same vein, he took on boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in his boxing debut and put on an impressive performance.

He reportedly netted a $10 million pay cheque for his fight, but Chael Sonnen was not convinced that Ngannou's decision to exit the UFC has paid off. He said:

"I want to praise Francis today, but I do want the story told correctly. I think that he beat Fury... But I’ve already seen the story mistold, that he played this one and didn’t fumble the bag. Well, if the bag is a bag full of money, yes, he did."

He continued:

"To make believe that $10 million is somehow significantly more than he would’ve got on his pay-per-view participation alone against Jon Jones is incorrect... His four fights would’ve equaled $10 million had he promoted them. You’ve got to really understand this."

