"My game plan is basic and simple" - Mohamed Younes Rabah keeps tactics straightforward for Shadow war

28-year-old Algerian Muay Thai sensation 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah doesn't want to complicate matters when he steps into the ring opposite Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn in Bangkok this weekend.

In fact, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout is looking to keep things basic when the two trade leather in the ONE Championship ring.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Rabah detailed his advantages over Shadow and how he plans to implement them into his strategy.

The 28-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"In this fight, my game plan is basic and simple. I am going to use my range and height advantages. So, there will be a big difference between us. And I will use my power in this fight."

Needless to say, the showdown between Mohamed Younes Rabah and Shadow Singha Mawynn is a highly anticipated one, and a fight fans will not want to miss given the sheer aggressiveness of both fighters.

It's a fight that could potentially steal the show on Friday night.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Mohamed Younes Rabah back in action inside the ONE Championship ring.

Mohamed Younes Rabah and Shadow Singha Mawynn go to war at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Mohamed Younes Rabah and Shadow Singha Mawynn will look to electrify the crowd when they meet at center-ring this weekend.

The two throw down in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

