"My GOAT" - Fans can't wait for Thai superstar Tawanchai to start his redemption arc after a heartbreaker in Japan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may have come up short in his latest appearance under the ONE Championship banner, but the setback does little to diminish his standing as one of the premier pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently underscored that sentiment by releasing a stirring teaser trailer hinting at what appears to be Tawanchai's first step on his path to redemption.

It can be recalled that the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion attempted to attain two-sport glory in the co-main event of ONE 172, gunning for the interim divisional kickboxing crown.

However, the Thai spitfire sustained an excruciating defeat by way of third-round technical knockout at the hands of Masaaki Noiri — staged before a pro-Japanese crowd inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Now, with the promotion fueling speculation through a hype video, excitement is building around Tawanchai's comeback.

It's easy to understand the fanfare surrounding Tawanchai. The 26-year-old isn't regarded as one of the sport's brightest athletes without merits — his résumé speaks volumes.

Since joining ONE in 2021, Tawanchai has competed on the global stage 12 times, tallying 10 victories — six of which came by of knockout.

In fact, he opened his 2025 campaign with a bang, thwarting ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the second round of their rematch at ONE 170 this past January to successfully defend his Muay Thai strap.

Tawanchai has a long list of potential challengers

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will have no shortage of potential opponents if he decides to return to action later this year.

First on the list is Bampara Kouyate, the No. 2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender who's coming off a first-round TKO win over former world title challenger "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 last January.

Meanwhile, the division has undergone a significant shakeup with the arrival of Nico Carrillo and Shadow Singha Mawynn.

