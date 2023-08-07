"My heart is so full" - Former UFC champion Carla Esparza shares photo from baby shower as she reveals baby's gender

The former UFC women's strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, is expecting a baby with her husband, Matthew Lomeli. She shared a heartwarming picture of a baby shower as she revealed the gender of the baby. Esparza took to Twitter and posted the exciting update.

"My heart is so full. Best baby shower I could have asked for. Thank you to everyone who helped celebrate our baby boy and new home. We were so happy to have so many loved ones there. I am so grateful."

Best baby shower I could have asked for. Thank you to everyone who helped celebrate our baby boy and new home. We were so happy to have so many loved ones there. I am so grateful pic.twitter.com/n11nQExD5C

Carla Esparza has a baby boy on the way, and is preparing to welcome him. On the work front, the former champion is on hiatus. She is currently fully focused on donning the shoes of motherhood, with the hope of returning to competition by mid-2024.

Carla Esparza has remained out of action ever since losing her strawweight title to Zheng Weili at UFC 281 by second-round submission. The loss also ended her spectacular six-fight winning streak.

Rose Namajunas considered retirement after losing to Carla Esparza at UFC 274

When Rose Namajunas suffered a shocking defeat against Carla Esparza at UFC 274 by split decision, she almost found herself at a dead end. Adopting silence for the most part in the aftermath of her loss, MMA fans were left in a confused state about Namajunas' future in combat sports. In conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Thug' talked about her perception at that time.

“I definitely thought I was done for a good amount of time .I was just kind of like, there’s definitely a number of things, but the way that I felt in the locker room, I just didn’t feel aggressive and I felt like I don’t really want to hurt anybody. So I was just like, ‘I guess I’m done."

If Namajunas had hung up her gloves, she would have walked out with a spectacular career. She is a two-time strawweight champion with wins over fighters like Zhang Weili, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Jessica Andrade.