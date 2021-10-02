"My lawyer will be in touch" - Watch Derek Brunson take a hilarious shot at Conor McGregor's failed first pitch 

Conor McGregor executed a failed first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The pitch, which came before a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins, has been all over the internet lately. Memes surrounding the former two-division champion's subpar throwing skills have flooded social media.

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is the latest to follow suit, sharing a clip of himself taking a hilarious jibe at the Irishman.

Check out the video below:

In the clip, Brunson can be seen praising Conor McGregor's famous left hand and his striking skills inside the octagon. Brunson argued that the Irishman would be good at baseball as well as other sports for the same reason. McGregor is then shown throwing the ball into the stands and Brunson pretends to get hit by it, claiming he'll sue the Irishman for injuring him with a terrible first pitch:

"Blonde Brunson undefeated @TheNotoriousMMA my lawyer will be in touch!" Derek Brunson wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor defends his ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game

Conor McGregor has defended his ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game. Despite the inaccuracy, McGregor claimed the throw was powerful and one of the fastest first pitches ever made by a non-baseball athlete. McGregor also rubbished comparisons of his disastrous first pitch with that of rapper 50 Cent's:

"The audacity to compare mine with this pi**! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable. Anyway back to the pitch.. Venom. Composure. Balance! The gold bar of Patek almost came flying off me it was that fast and powerful. I’d take it back to @patekphilippe for adjusting but this watch is now discontinued. A rare. I Bought for 80k in Weirs jeweler of Ireland and today it is worth close to 500k. And going up. Fifty has a nice hublot too. Big Bang. Small bucks 50cent. One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called power. You know what it is. The Mac in Chicago! @tidlsport #tidltour" Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Also Read

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the injury he suffered at UFC 264, causing a clean break in his tibia and fibula. While the southpaw is back on his feet again, he is sidelined until next year due to an ongoing medical suspension.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Jack Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Conor McGregor's pitch was as bad as many are saying? Yes No 0 votes so far