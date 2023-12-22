“My life has changed a lot” – Phetjeeja speaks about her perfect time at ONE Championship 

Phetjeeja opened up about how her life has changed since signing with ONE Championship.

On March 17, ‘The Queen’ made her ONE debut, defeating Fani Peloumpi by second-round knockout. Since then, the Thai phenom has continued gaining momentum with three more wins, all by knockout, including two in the first round.

Later this week, Phetjeeja will have a massive opportunity to become the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion. To do so, the 21-year-old must defeat Anissa Meksen during the ONE Friday Fights 46 main card.

Before going to war on Friday, ‘The Queen’ did an interview with ONE and reflected on the positive impact the promotion has had on her:

“My life has changed a lot since signing a contract with ONE. Because when I came back to Muay Thai after I took a long break, there were more people following and supporting me. And my financial situation has improved a lot. Because now there's a big bonus and more fight money for me and other fighters.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Phetjeeja thought it would take longer before fighting in a ONE kickboxing bout

Phetjeeja’s primary goal after signing with ONE Championship was to secure the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. Yet, the opportunity arose to claim gold in kickboxing, so she refused to pass up the fight at ONE Friday Fights 46.

‘The Queen’ had this to say during the previously mentioned interview with ONE:

“This is my first time in kickboxing since I joined ONE. At first, I planned to fight in Muay Thai for a while. And someday I would have loved to take part in kickboxing because there are many great female kickboxers in the atomweight division. But that day came sooner than I expected.”

Phetjeeja has been on a roll in 2023 but hasn’t fought anyone like Anissa Meksen under the ONE banner. Meksen holds a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 103-5, including three wins with the promotion.

The 7x kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion plans to continue building her legacy by securing gold at ONE Friday Fights 46.