“I don’t see any problems” – Phetjeeja says her kickboxing camp for Anissa Meksen has been ‘flowing smoothly’

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Phetjeeja will compete in the biggest match-up of her career to date on the final stacked show of the year. ‘The Queen’ has been a stand-out competitor on this year's Friday Fights series, where she has finished all four of her opponents leading up to December 22.

She will need to adapt for this next contest as she faces the returning Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Tailoring her training camp specifically to prepare for this kickboxing contest has been crucial ahead of her return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The rising Thai star revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship that she is confident that she won’t make the same mistakes that many others have made in limiting their skill sets:

“I have seen many fighters have a hard time because using the elbow and knee are forbidden in kickboxing. But for me, I can’t say that much because I still have never tried it.”

Phetjeeja will face a huge test in kickboxing when she faces Meksen

Facing Anissa Meksen for a world championship is more of jumping in at the deep end rather than dipping her toes in the water for Phetjeeja.

The 35-year-old has already achieved an incredible career that has led to her being recognized as one of the great female strikers on the planet for a long time.

She is also unbeaten under the ONE Championship banner with three consecutive wins inside the Circle despite the recent time away.

It’s a huge task for Phetjeeja, but she has proven her ability to rise to the occasion during her run in 2023, which has made her a must-watch competitor.

