Liam Harrison says ‘beast’ Phetjeeja will struggle under kickboxing rules vs. Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46

One-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison believes Phetjeeja could struggle to compete in her first-ever kickboxing bout with Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

This Friday night, December 22, ‘The Queen’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok determined to score her fifth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner. However, this fight will be nothing like those that came before. Known for her dominating in the art of eight limbs, Phetjeeja will step into the world of kickboxing for a clash with Meksen, the winner leaving as the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash between the two striking sensations, Liam Harrison suggested that Phetjeeja may struggle to find her footing in kickboxing despite her incredible combat sports skills set.

“Has Phetjeeja ever had a kickboxing fight in her life? Maybe she’ll struggle a bit under the kickboxing format, although she’s an absolute beast,” Harrison told the promotion.

With more than 200 career fights to her credit, this will be the first time ‘The Queen’ has ever competed in a kickboxing bout.

Phetjeeja vs. Anissa Meksen could come down to experience vs. activity

Though Phetjeeja has nearly twice the experience of her opponent, Anissa Meksen has made a name for herself in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, capturing seven world championships between the two sports. In September 2021, ‘C18’ scored an impressive second-round knockout against Cristina Morales in a kickboxing clash, proving that she has the power to finish a fight in both four and eight-ounce gloves.

That could very well be the deciding factor this Friday when Meksen makes her long-awaited return to the ring.

However, Phetjeeja has stayed significantly more active than Meksen, earning four wins in less than a calendar year, while ‘C18’ has been sidelined since September 2022.

How do you see things playing out between two of ONE Championship’s most dangerous women in The Land of Smiles?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.